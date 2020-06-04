EU watchdog piles more pressure on asset management fees

Recent News

  

The European Union’s markets watchdog published guidance for the bloc’s national regulators on Thursday to tighten scrutiny of how asset managers charge fees on investors in funds.

“One of the key factors to mobilising investor participation in capital markets is to ensure that their trust in financial markets is improved and costs associated with buying financial products are reduced,” said Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority.

ESMA said it will take stock of the level of convergence reached in supervising how funds charge fees across the EU in 2021.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

