EU watchdog sees shift in share trading from London as “permanent change”

The European Union’s securities watchdog suspects a post-Brexit shift in share trading to the bloc from Britain represents a permanent change after Amsterdam displaced London as Europe’s biggest share trading centre.

“I would suspect that this is going to be a permanent change in terms of movement of trading from the UK to the EU … We have seen that most of the trading has gone to Amsterdam,” Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority, told an online conference.

“The numbers are quite significant, at the same time we should realise that some of this trading is done by subsidiaries of UK market infrastructures but we have also seen increased trading in Europe not linked to London trading venues.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)