EU wheat eases from 2-week high before USDA data

European wheat futures fell from a two-week peak on Thursday as participants adjusted positions before widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts.

May milling wheat BL2K4 on Paris-based Euronext was down 1.3% at 201.75 euros ($215.87) a metric ton by 1457 GMT.

It earlier rose to 206.00 euros, a highest since March 25.

A slide in the euro against the dollar has lent support to Euronext, though a lull in export demand and competition from cheaper Black Sea supplies continued to cap prices. FRX/

Traders were monitoring the conflict in Ukraine and dry weather risks to Black Sea crops.

There was little reaction to reports that Chinese buyers have cancelled several cargoes of Ukrainian corn, with traders noting that overall Ukrainian exports to China remained large.

Strategie Grains has edged up its forecast for the European Union’s 2024 soft wheat harvest reflecting favourable conditions in Spain, but output was still expected to fall sharply from last year due to heavy rain elsewhere, it said.

Traders were waiting to see if drier weather in France this week would help crops by letting fields dry out.

In Germany, traders taking a relaxed view of recent rain.

“The overall picture is that wheat crops are looking good and Germany does not seem to have suffered the scale of rain damage feared in France and Britain,” a German trader said.

“Germany’s rapeseed is also flowering, about two weeks early, which would be positive for crop development provided we do not get frosts.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by David Evans)