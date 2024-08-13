EU wheat falls as Egypt tender highlights Black Sea competition

European wheat futures fell on Monday as an Egyptian import tender kept attention on competitive Black Sea supplies, while expectations that U.S. grain crop forecasts will increase in a government report also weighed on sentiment.

December wheat BL2Z4, the most active position on Paris-based Euronext, was 1.6% down at 223.00 euros ($243.47) a metric ton by 1414 GMT.

Egypt’s tender, seeking a massive 3.8 million tons of wheat for shipment between October and April, is set to be dominated by Black Sea origins, including Russian wheat, like last week’s tender by fellow importer Algeria.

Some 15 suppliers submitted offers in the Egyptian tender, with the cheapest price before freight for Ukrainian wheat and limited offers of French wheat much pricier, traders said.

An ample supply of competitively priced Black Sea wheat has turned attention away from a dire harvest in France, where the farm ministry forecasts the main wheat crop to reach its lowest volume since the 1980s at 26.3 million tons.

“Only the Black Sea is in the running for exports,” a futures dealer said. “It’s going to be grim for the French grain sector unless prices in Russia start climbing.”

The rain-hit production, subdued prices and higher input costs represent a triple whammy for French farmers who already staged protests earlier this year.

Traders noted continuing exports from war-torn Ukraine despite renewed Russian attacks on port zones.

“Ukrainian shipments are moving into the international market in big volumes,” a German trader said.

Traders are watching for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly world crop report at 1600 GMT, in which the USDA is expected to nudge up its estimates of U.S. wheat, corn and soybean production.

Favourable harvest prospects have pushed Chicago futures to their weakest since 2020, with corn and soybeans setting fresh lows on Monday.

In Western Europe, a hot spell was letting French farmers wrap up harvesting, and German producers accelerate fieldwork.

“I think about 80% of Germany’s wheat has now been gathered with big progress made in past days,” another trader said.

Th recent rain was expected to have reduced volume and quality in Germany, with market estimates of production now at 19-19.5 million tons and talk that up to 1 percentage point in protein content may have been lost in some areas, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Tasim Zahid)