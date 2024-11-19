Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / EU widens sanctions on Iranian shipping firms

EU widens sanctions on Iranian shipping firms

in International Shipping News 19/11/2024

The European Union has widened its sanctions against Iran over Tehran’s support of Russia in its war with Ukraine, the European Commission said on Monday.

The Commission said it had added the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and its director Mohammad Reza Khiabani, among others, to its sanctions list.

The fresh sanctions are against vessels and ports used for transporting Iranian-made Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), missiles and related technologies and components. They include prohibiting any transaction with ports and locks owned, operated or controlled by the sanctioned individuals and entities.

The Managing Director of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization Ali Akbar Safaei condemned the fresh sanctions and denied the “European accusations” as “baseless”, Iran’s official IRNA News Agency reported on Monday.

The EU is also sanctioning three Russian shipping firms – MG Flot, VTS Broker, and Arapax – for transporting Iranian weapons, including drone parts, across the Caspian Sea to resupply Russian troops in Ukraine.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bart Meijer and Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Toby Chopra, Mark Potter, William Maclean)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×