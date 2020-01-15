Euploia Representing Western Ships Agency in Klaipeda and Tallinn ports

We are happy to inform you that Euploia is exclusively representing the JSC Western Ships Agency as part of Western Shiprepair (member of BLRT Grupp), providing Agency services to vessels that are calling Klaipeda and Tallinn ports for loading/discharging, repairs and other operations.

Our JSC highly qualified partners have experience in providing Agency, Chartering, Freight Forwarding & Ships Supply Services for more than 16 years and are always ready to offer the solution for your requests, being one of the biggest agency companies in Klaipeda Port. The connections with relevant persons involved in customs clearance of goods, migration formalities for the crew, etc. allows to solve any matters arise in the quickest and easiest way.

JSC has all the necessary facilities in place (warehouses, forklifts, cranes, workshops, etc.) and has its own Ships Supply Department, being able to arrange all types of supplies such as provision and technical supplies (deck & engine stores, all types of spares parts, paints, chemicals, oil, charts, etc.).

JSC organizes all needed services for engineers arriving or other personnel, safe airport and daily transfers. Moreover, it efficiently manages all necessary formalities / arrangements of the crew change, shore passes, entrance permissions and other matters could occur during vessels stay in Port. Good relationships with hotels in Klaipeda city allows to get best prices and last minute booking changes of hotel accommodation during high season and for unexpected visitors.

As a summary feel free to contact us for following matters:

1. Spare parts deliveries (incl. customs clearance and warehousing)

2. Supplies (our Ships Supply department is ready for any requests such as technical supplies, oils, provision, etc.

3. Crew change (incl. arrangements of Schengen Visas for off-signers if needed)

4. Any transportation services and hotels arrangement (for arriving personnel/technicians if any)

5. Fresh Water supply

6. CTM delivery

7. Service boat arrangement

8. Removal of waste (incl. slops, bilge, etc.)

9. Doctor / hospital assistance for crew

10. Arrangement of bunkering

11. Arrangement of any urgent repairs if needed (being a part of Western Shipyard, BLRT Grupp)

12. Any other assistance 24/7

