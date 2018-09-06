EURAF 4 service reshuffling

To reinforce our product reliability and competitivenesss on the trade Mediterranean > West Africa, CMA CGM wishes to share with you the latest changes on EURAF 4 service.

Effective September 7th, 2018 with m/v LETO, EURAF 4 service is reshuffled as follows:

Fleet optimization

With 5 vessels up to 3,600 TEU nominal capacity

Port coverage

Valencia – Algeciras – Tangier – Lome – Cotonou – Bata (fortnightly)- Malabo (fortnightly)- Kribi – Libreville – Douala – Valencia

Transit time improvement from direct ports Med

11 days to Libreville and Douala, 3 days to Lome and Cotonou

In relay via Kribi, our West Africa hub

Onne, Port Gentil and Takoradi will be served by CMA CGM with a dedicated in-house feeder

West Med connectivity

Valencia is served on direct basis on EURAF 4

Cargo from Italy ports will be served via Valencia with in-house feeder on fixed weekly departure

Marseille and Barcelona via Algeciras with in-house feeder on fixed weekly departure



Source: CMA CGM