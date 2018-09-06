EURAF 4 service reshuffling
To reinforce our product reliability and competitivenesss on the trade Mediterranean > West Africa, CMA CGM wishes to share with you the latest changes on EURAF 4 service.
Effective September 7th, 2018 with m/v LETO, EURAF 4 service is reshuffled as follows:
Fleet optimization
With 5 vessels up to 3,600 TEU nominal capacity
Port coverage
Valencia – Algeciras – Tangier – Lome – Cotonou – Bata (fortnightly)- Malabo (fortnightly)- Kribi – Libreville – Douala – Valencia
Transit time improvement from direct ports Med
11 days to Libreville and Douala, 3 days to Lome and Cotonou
In relay via Kribi, our West Africa hub
Onne, Port Gentil and Takoradi will be served by CMA CGM with a dedicated in-house feeder
West Med connectivity
Valencia is served on direct basis on EURAF 4
Cargo from Italy ports will be served via Valencia with in-house feeder on fixed weekly departure
Marseille and Barcelona via Algeciras with in-house feeder on fixed weekly departure
Source: CMA CGM