Euro appreciation thanks to good COVID-19 response- Eurogroup head

in Daily Currencies Ratings 06/10/2020

The appreciation of the euro against a basket of currencies since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is to some extent thanks to the euro zone’s strong response to the economic slump caused by the virus, the chairman of euro zone ministers said.

Paschal Donohoe told a news conference after a meeting of finance ministers of the 19 countries sharing the euro, that they would continue to monitor the exchange rate carefully.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)

