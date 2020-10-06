Euro appreciation thanks to good COVID-19 response- Eurogroup head

The appreciation of the euro against a basket of currencies since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is to some extent thanks to the euro zone’s strong response to the economic slump caused by the virus, the chairman of euro zone ministers said.

Paschal Donohoe told a news conference after a meeting of finance ministers of the 19 countries sharing the euro, that they would continue to monitor the exchange rate carefully.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)