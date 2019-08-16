Recent News

  
Home / Stock Market News / Daily Currencies Ratings / Euro rate in Uzbekistan exceeds 10,000 soums

Euro rate in Uzbekistan exceeds 10,000 soums

in Daily Currencies Ratings 16/08/2019

Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published a new exchange rate to be effective from August 16,Trendreports referring to the Central Bank.

One dollar in Uzbekistan will cost 9061 soums (+179), and one euro – 10,092.14 soums (+163.84).

Moreover, the Russian ruble added 138.47 soums (+2.09).

After the currency reform of 2017, the Central Bank managed to stabilize its market position, but the soum is gradually losing its position in world currencies. However, changes in the course are also seasonal in nature, the bank noted.
Source: MENAFN

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software