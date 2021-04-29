Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Reports Ballast Water Treatment Systems (“BWTS”) Contract Awarded

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (Nasdaq: CLWT) reported that the company has recently received a contract worth about US$ 0.8 million from a port client in Jiangsu Province, China. This project covers design, manufacture, supply and commissioning of a ballast water port solution system with 2,000 cubic meters per hour treatment capacity with explosion proof requirement and is expected to complete before the end of August 2021.

The accumulation of sales orders for port solutions in last six months is worth about US$ 2 million based on four contracts received from port clients in East China. As the first pioneer to commence on commercial ballast water port reception treatment service in the Asia Pacific region, it is expected that the company will receive more potential leads from China and Southeast Asia.

Source: Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited