Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Reports Ballast Water Treatment Systems (“BWTS”) Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (Nasdaq: CLWT) reported that the company has recently received a letter of award worth about US$440,000 from a Shanghai port client. This project covers design, manufacture, supply and commissioning of a ballast water port solution system with 1,000 cubic meters per hour treatment capacity and is expected to complete before the end of this year.

The company has become the first pioneer to commence on commercial port reception ballast water treatment in the Asia Pacific region. This new milestone will consolidate the company’s business positioning in China as well as Asia. It is expected that the company will receive more potential leads after the completion of this benchmark project.

To comply with the International Maritime Organization (“IMO”) IMO revised G8 requirements, the company’s BWTS has been undergoing the land based test in Xiaoyangshan Harbor in Shanghai. The company expects to obtain the revised G8 type approval certification in October 2020.

Source: Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited