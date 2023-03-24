Euro zone consumer confidence falls to -19.2 in March

Euro zone consumer confidence fell by 0.1 points in March from the February number, figures released on Thursday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale decreased to -19.2 this month from -19.1 in February.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -18.3.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 0.1 points to -20.7.

For European Commission data click on: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys/latest-business-and-consumer-surveys_en#recent-press-releases

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk)