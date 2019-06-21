Euro zone consumer confidence falls to -7.2 in June

Euro zone consumer confidence fell by 0.7 points in June from the May number, figures released on Thursday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale decreased to -7.2 this month from -6.5 in May.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected June euro zone consumer confidence to be at -6.5.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 0.7 points to -6.9.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Camille Raynaud in Gdynia)