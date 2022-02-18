Euro zone consumer confidence falls to -8.8 points in February

Euro zone consumer confidence fell by 0.3 points in February from the January number, figures released on Friday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale decreased to -8.8 points this month from an unrevised -8.5 in January.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -8.0.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 0.2 points to -10.2.

