Euro zone consumer confidence falls to -8.8 points in February
Euro zone consumer confidence fell by 0.3 points in February from the January number, figures released on Friday showed.
The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale decreased to -8.8 points this month from an unrevised -8.5 in January.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -8.0.
In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 0.2 points to -10.2.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk)