Euro zone consumer confidence rises to -14.7 in August
Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 0.3 points in August from the July number, figures released on Friday showed.
The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -14.7 this month from -15.0 in July.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected it to stay flat at -15.0.
In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 0.1 points to -15.5.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk)