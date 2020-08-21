Euro zone consumer confidence rises to -14.7 in August

Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 0.3 points in August from the July number, figures released on Friday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -14.7 this month from -15.0 in July.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected it to stay flat at -15.0.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 0.1 points to -15.5.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk)