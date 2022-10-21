Recent News

  

Euro zone consumer confidence rises to -27.6 in October

21/10/2022

Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 1.2 points in October from the September number, figures released on Friday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -27.6 this month from -28.8 in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a fall to -30.0.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 0.6 points to -29.0.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Federica Mileo in Gdansk)

