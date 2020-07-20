Euro zone current account surplus narrows further in May
The current account surplus of the 19 countries sharing the euro narrowed to 7.95 billion euros in May from 14.27 billion euros in April on a big outflow of secondary income, which includes transfers between residents and non-residents, ECB data showed on Monday.
In the 12 months to May, the bloc’s current account surplus fell to 2.2% of GDP from 2.7% in the preceding year, mostly on a big drop in the surplus on the trade of goods and services.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)