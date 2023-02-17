Euro zone current account surplus widens in December

Recent News

  

World Economy News 17/02/2023

The euro zone’s current account surplus widened in December as cheaper energy lowered the bloc’s import bill, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday.

The euro zone recorded an adjusted current surplus of 15.90 billion euros in December after a surplus of 12.79 billion on lower imports and a higher primary income, which includes items such as wages and earnings on investments.

The euro zone ran large current account surpluses for years but a surge in energy costs last year pushed it into a rare deficit, even if that trend has now appeared to revert
Source: Reuters

