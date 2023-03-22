Euro zone current account surplus widens in January

The euro zone’s current account surplus widened in January on a larger trade surplus, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday.

The euro zone recorded an adjusted current surplus of 17 billion euros in January after a surplus of 13 billion a month earlier, as the doubling of the goods trade surplus offset a small decline in the surplus from the trade of services.

The euro zone ran large current account surpluses for years but a surge in energy costs last year pushed it into a rare deficit, even if that trend has now reversed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)