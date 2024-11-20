Euro zone current account surplus widens

The current account surplus of the 20-nation euro zone widened in September, data from the European Central Bank showed on Tuesday.

The surplus has been on a widening trend for years as industrial exports, primarily from Germany, far outweigh a hefty import bill for natural resources, including oil and gas.

Based on seasonally and calendar adjusted figures, the surplus grew to 37.00billion euros in September from 35.43 billion euros in August while the unadjusted figure showed a rise to 51.46billion euros from 38.82 billion euros.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Editing by Miranda Murray and Friederike Heine)