Euro zone economy performing within ECB projections – Lautenschlaeger

14/05/2018

Τhe euro zone economy is still performing as the European Central bank expected and more data is needed to decide whether a recent slowdown is temporary or here to stay, ECB director Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Monday.

“It (the economic slowdown) is still within our projections and you need to get more data in order to see whether it is only temporary,” Lautenschlaeger said on the sidelines of an event in Copenhagen.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen; Writing by Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet)

