Euro zone growth and inflation outlook steady, ECB’s Mersch says

in World Economy News 23/09/2020

The growth and inflation outlook in the euro zone has not deteriorated since the European Central Bank decided earlier this month to keep policy unchanged, ECB board member Yves Mersch told Bloomberg.

“Looking also at new incoming information I think nothing is pointing to a further deterioration at least not on the front of prices and production,” Mersch said in an interview. “This is based on an assumption that things continue as they are right now, that there is no major deterioration on the health front.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

