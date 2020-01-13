Euro zone growth seen at 1.1% in 2020 – Bundesbank official

The Euro zone’s economic growth is expected to reach 1.1% this year, supported by fiscal easing, Burkhard Balz, a member of the executive board of the German central bank, told a financial forum in Hong Kong on Monday.

Balz said inflation was expected to decline marginally to 1.1% in 2020 from 1.2% last year, mainly due to lower energy prices, but it is seen increasing to 1.6% in 2022 as economic activity picks up.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Noah Sin; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)