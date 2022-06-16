Euro zone inflation broader than just energy prices: ECB’s Villeroy

Euro zone inflation is not only high but increasingly broad, affecting items far beyond just energy prices, making it difficult for policymakers to simply “look through” it, French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday.

“But we’re seeing inflation in Europe which is not only higher, which is also broader,” Villeroy, who sits on the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, said.

“If it was only about energy prices, some economists would say you can look through, as they say, you can wait until these supply shocks stop,” he added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Writing by Balazs Koranyi)