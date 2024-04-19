Euro zone inflation drop may herald ECB rate cut: de Guindos

Recent News

  

Euro zone inflation is set to ease further and the European Central Bank may cut interest rates if its price growth conditions are met, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday, repeating the bank’s most recent guidance.

“If our updated assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission were to further increase our confidence that inflation is converging to our target in a sustained manner, it would be appropriate to reduce the current level of monetary policy restriction,” de Guindos said in a speech.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

