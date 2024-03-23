Euro zone inflation may be stickier than those eyeing June rate cut think -Holzmann

Many people on the European Central Bank’s Governing Council believe economic data will allow a rate cut in June but inflation could well turn out to be stickier than they think, ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Friday.

While a rate cut is in preparation the time has not yet been set and will depend on data, Holzmann told a news conference. That is why he is waiting to see the data for June, added Holzmann, who also heads the Austrian central bank.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)