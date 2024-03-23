Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / Euro zone inflation may be stickier than those eyeing June rate cut think -Holzmann

Euro zone inflation may be stickier than those eyeing June rate cut think -Holzmann

in World Economy News 23/03/2024

Many people on the European Central Bank’s Governing Council believe economic data will allow a rate cut in June but inflation could well turn out to be stickier than they think, ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Friday.

While a rate cut is in preparation the time has not yet been set and will depend on data, Holzmann told a news conference. That is why he is waiting to see the data for June, added Holzmann, who also heads the Austrian central bank.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software