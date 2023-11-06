Euro zone investor mood brightens in November – survey

Investor morale in the euro zone rose more than expected at the start of November, with expectations for the future at their rosiest level since early this year, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix’s index for the euro zone was -18.6 points in November from -21.9 in October, better than the -22.2 estimated in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The subindex for future expectations in the euro zone rose to -10.0 points, from -16.8 in the previous month, recording its highest level since February and second consecutive monthly rise.

“The decrease in negative momentum is an initial sign of improvement. However, in order to ultimately give the all-clear, the expectation values must turn positive,” said Sentix Managing Director Patrick Hussy.

The current situation index was little changed, rising only slighly to -26.8 points from -27.0.

The poll of 1,203 investors was conducted between Nov. 2-4.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Rachel More)