Euro zone investor morale darkens further in September

Investor morale in the euro zone fell further in September driven by another sharp drop in expectations due to concerns that new COVID-19 restrictions could slow down business activity, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix’s index for the euro zone decreased to 19.6 points from 22.2 points in August. This was the lowest reading since April and missed a Reuters poll of 19.7.

An expectations sub-index suffered its fourth decline in a row and fell to its lowest level since May 2020. A current conditions index remained unchanged.

Sentix surveyed 1,070 investors from Sept 2 to 4.

Source: Reuters