Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / Euro zone investor morale darkens further in September

Euro zone investor morale darkens further in September

in World Economy News 07/09/2021

Investor morale in the euro zone fell further in September driven by another sharp drop in expectations due to concerns that new COVID-19 restrictions could slow down business activity, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix’s index for the euro zone decreased to 19.6 points from 22.2 points in August. This was the lowest reading since April and missed a Reuters poll of 19.7.

An expectations sub-index suffered its fourth decline in a row and fell to its lowest level since May 2020. A current conditions index remained unchanged.

Sentix surveyed 1,070 investors from Sept 2 to 4.
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software