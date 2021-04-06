Euro zone investor morale rises in April to highest since Aug 2018

An investor morale index in the euro zone rose in April to the highest level since August 2018, driven by an improved view of the current situation, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Sentix’s index for the euro zone climbed to 13.1 from 5.0 in March. A Reuters poll had pointed to a reading of 7.5.

An expectations index climbed to a record 34.8 from 32.5 in March, while the current situation index improved to -6.5 from -19.3 in March.

Sentix said that new lockdown measures are having surprisingly little effect on the overall economic recovery.

“Investors are basing their expectations on accelerated vaccination success across the European Union,” it said.

Sentix surveyed 1,156 investors from April 1 to April 3.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Kirsti Knolle)