Euro zone lending growth tumbles as slowdown takes its toll

Bank lending to euro zone companies tumbled in December, effectively ending the sector’s biggest borrowing binge in more than a decade as rising interest rates and a possible recession appear to be taking their toll, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.

Lending to businesses in the currency bloc expanded by 6.3% in December after an 8.3% reading a month earlier, while household credit growth slowed to 3.8% from 4.1%.

The monthly flow of loans to companies was a negative 16 billion euros after a minus 4 billion euro reading a month earlier.

Growth in the M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone meanwhile dropped to 4.1% from 4.8%, coming well below expectations for 4.6% in a Reuters survey.

Source: Reuters