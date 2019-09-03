Euro zone producer prices inch up in July due to dearer energy

Euro zone producer prices rose slightly during July after four months of decline, but only because of an increase for energy, official estimates showed on Tuesday in a sign of very limited future inflation in the bloc.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.2% in July, in line with market expectations.

The modest increase in July followed four consecutive monthly drops in industrial prices, including a 0.6% decline in June.

The July rise was driven by a surge of more volatile energy prices, which rose 1.0% after a 2.2% decrease in June. Excluding this component, producer prices fell 0.1% on the month in a new sign of persistently weak inflationary pressure.

Producer prices are an early indication of trends in consumer inflation, which the European Central Bank wants to keep below, but close to 2 percent over the medium term but has undershot since 2013.

Euro zone inflation remained low at 1.0% in August, according to Eurostat’s latest reading.

Prices for durable and non-durable consumer goods were both unchanged in July and for capital goods, such as machinery, increased by just 0.1%. Prices of intermediate goods fell 0.3% on the month.

The year-on-year increase in producer prices was also 0.2%, also in line with expectations. It has steadily decelerated from the 3.0% peak of 2019 in February.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)