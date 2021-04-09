Euro zone stimulus must be withdrawn gradually: ECB’s de Guindos

Euro zone authorities should only withdraw their monetary and fiscal stimulus gradually and accompany a recovery in the pandemic-struck euro zone economy, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Friday.

“The withdrawal of fiscal and monetary support measures must be prudent and gradual,” de Guindos told an online event.

He cautioned, however, that keeping stimulus in place for too long could cause the “zombification” of the economy by allowing unviable companies to survive.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)