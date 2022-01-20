EuroDry Ltd. Announces Agreement to Acquire M/V Molyvos Luck, a 2014-built Supramax Bulker

EuroDry Ltd., an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced that it has agreed to acquire M/V Molyvos Luck, a 57,924 dwt drybulk vessel built in 2014, for $21.2 million. The vessel was majority owned by an un-affiliated third party and has been managed by Eurobulk Ltd., also the manager of the majority of the Company’s vessels. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the Company around the end of January 2022. The Company will also assume the existing charter of the vessel at $13,250/day until April 2022. The acquisition will be initially financed by the Company’s own funds; a bank loan will be arranged to partly finance the acquisition after the purchase is completed.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of EuroDry commented:

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of M/V Molyvos Luck, a Supramax, drybulk carrier built in 2014. This acquisition further expands our modern fleet cluster at a time when the market fundamentals are very supportive of a continuing strong market as there are signs that the pandemic may recede and fleet growth is expected to be limited as evidenced by the historically low levels of the orderbook. At current market rates, we expect that M/V Molyvos Luck will make a significant contribution to our net income and EBITDA. The accumulation of funds that our fleet generates provides us with several investment, expansion or other shareholder reward options and we will continue pursuing those most appropriate for the benefit of our shareholders at any given point.”

Source: EuroDry Ltd.