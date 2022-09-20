EuroDry Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell M/V “Pantelis”, a 2000-built Panamax Bulk Carrier

Recent News

  

Hellenic Shipping News 20/09/2022

EuroDry Ltd., an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced today that it has signed an agreement to sell M/V Pantelis, a 74,020 dwt drybulk vessel, built in 2000, for approximately $9.7 million. The vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owners, an unaffiliated third party, by mid-October 2022.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of EuroDry commented: “Today, we are announcing our agreement to sell our M/V Pantelis, one of the eldest Panamax-size bulkers of our fleet. This sale is part of our effort to focus on more modern, eco-built, fuel-efficient vessels and is consistent with our overall ESG strategy. As a result of this sale, we expect to book a gain of approximately $3 million, or about $1.00 per share, when the transaction is completed during October 2022. The net proceeds of this sale will significantly increase our near-term liquidity and enable us to quickly capitalize on accretive investment opportunities in the market, when they arise, for the benefit of our shareholders.”
Source: EuroDry Ltd.

