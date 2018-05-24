EuroDry Ltd. Announces the Effectiveness of its Registration Statement and Approval of its Listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market

EuroDry Ltd., an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced today that its registration statement on Form F-1 has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company also announced that its application for listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “EDRY” has been approved.

Currently, the Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Euroseas Ltd. which is spinning-off its drybulk fleet into the Company to be separately listed. Shares of the Company will be distributed on May 30, 2018 to shareholders of record of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) as of May 23, 2018. Euroseas Ltd. shareholders will receive one share of the Company for every five shares of Euroseas Ltd. they own. After the spin-off, Euroseas Ltd. will continue owning and operating its containership fleet as the only US-listed public company focused on feeder containership vessels.

The Company expects that regular trading of its shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market will commence on May 31, 2018. Starting on May 24, 2018, the Company’s shares may be traded on a “when issued” basis under the symbol “EDRYV”. On May 31, 2018, trading under the symbol EDRYV will cease and trading under symbol “EDRY” will commence.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of EuroDry commented: “We are extremely excited with the spin-off and separate listing of our drybulk fleet into a separate publicly listed company, EuroDry Ltd. We anticipate that the quality of our drybulk fleet and the positive supply and demand balance trends developing in the marketplace will enable us to realize significant returns for our shareholders. Furthermore, we believe that our operating capabilities and public listing will be an attractive platform for the consolidation of other vessels or fleets, thus, providing us with growth opportunities which we are seeking to take advantage of in non-dilutive ways for our shareholders.”

Source: EuroDry Ltd.