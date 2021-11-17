EuroDry Reports Results for the Nine-Month Period and Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY, the “Company” or “EuroDry”), an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced yesterday its results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

• Total net revenues for the quarter of $19.5 million.

• Net income attributable to common shareholders of $11.8 million or $4.47 and $4.41 earnings per share basic and diluted, respectively, inclusive of unrealized gain on derivatives.

• Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders1 for the quarter of $10.1 million, or, $3.84 and $3.79 per share basic and diluted, respectively.

• Adjusted EBITDA1 was $13.0 million.

• An average of 8.1 vessels were owned and operated during the third quarter of 2021 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $28,103 per day.

• The Company declared a dividend of $0.3 million on its Series B Preferred Shares. The dividend will be paid in cash.

Nine Months 2021 Highlights:

• Total net revenues of $42.1 million.

• Net income attributable to common shareholders was $14.2 million, or$5.84 and $5.74 earnings per share basic and diluted, respectively, inclusive of unrealized loss on derivatives and a loss on debt extinguishment.

• Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders1 for the period was $18.0 million or $7.42 and $7.29 adjusted earnings per share basic and diluted, respectively.

• Adjusted EBITDA1 was $26.3 million.

• An average of 7.5 vessels were owned and operated during the first nine months of 2021 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $22,232 per day.

Recent developments

In October 2021, we drew a loan of $9 million with our vessels, M/V Pantelis and M/V Tasos, used as collateral, which will be repaid in eighteen monthly installments of $0.3 million each followed by another eighteen monthly installments of $0.2 million each.

In November 2021, we decided to redeem our outstanding Series B Preferred Shares at par using approximately $13.6 million from the funds we generated. The Series B Preferred Shares carried a dividend of 8% per annum until January 2023 increasing to 14% per annum thereafter. The redemption is expected to take place within 2021.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of EuroDry commented: “During the third quarter of 2021, charter rates for the sizes of vessels we operate averaged 30-40% higher compared to their levels in the second quarter of 2021 reaching levels last seen in 2010. Rates continued to rise and peaked in mid-October but have since given away a bit mainly due to the slowdown of growth and, especially, of steel demand in China. They, nevertheless, remain at very profitable levels. In the near term, the re-opening and rebounding of economies around the world is threatened by the fast spread of the “D” variant of COVID-19, increasing commodity and energy prices and causing restraints in the supply chain of various materials and products; in the medium term, we expect that the low orderbook of the drybulk fleet, which remains near historical lows if expressed as a ratio to the existing fleet, will result in very modest fleet growth over the next one to two years, thus, maintaining tight supply conditions and providing support to the charter rate levels.

In the above environment, as previously announced, we expanded our exposure to the market by acquiring in September 2021 M/V Good Heart, a modern ultramax vessel, demonstrating our belief in the strong market fundamentals. Given the recent contributions from our vessels, our Board decided to use some of the earnings we accrued to redeem our outstanding Series B Preferred Shares at par and reduce our funding costs; this redemption will increase the earnings per share of our common shareholders by about $0.38 in 2022 and by about $0.67 every year from then on.

Overall, we remain positive about the prospects of the market and continue to evaluate opportunities for investment or any other form of cooperation exploiting our public listing and operating platform.”

Tasos Aslidis, Chief Financial Officer of EuroDry commented: “Comparing our results for the third quarter of 2021 with the same period of 2020, our net revenues increased by about $12.7 million, due to the significantly higher time charter equivalent rates our vessels earned as compared to the third quarter of 2020. Operating expenses, including management fees and general and administrative expenses increased from $6,397 per vessel per day in the third quarter of 2020 to

$6,495 in the third quarter of 2021. This increase is mainly due to the increased crewing costs for our vessels compared to the same period of 2020, resulting from difficulties in crew rotation due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

Adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter of 2021 was $13.0 million compared to $2.8 million achieved for the third quarter of last year. As of September 30, 2021, our outstanding debt (excluding the unamortized loan fees) was $73.9 million while unrestricted and restricted cash was $22.6 million. As of the same date, our scheduled debt repayments including balloon payments over the next 12 months amounted to about $11.5 million (excluding the unamortized loan fees) and all our loan covenants are satisfied.”

Third Quarter 2021 Results:

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company reported total net revenues of $19.5 million representing a 186.4% increase over total net revenues of $6.8 million during the third quarter of 2020 which was primarily the result of the higher time charter rates our vessels earned in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the corresponding period of 2020. The Company reported a net income for the period of $12.1 million and a net income attributable to common shareholders of $11.8 million, as compared to a net income of $0.5 million and a net income attributable to common shareholders of

$0.1 million for the same period of 2020. For the third quarter of both 2021 and 2020, a gain on bunkers resulted in voyage expenses, net amounting to income of $0.1 million and $0.4 million, respectively.

Vessel operating expenses were $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $3.1 million for the same period of 2020. The increase is attributable to the increased number of vessels operating in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the corresponding period in 2020, as well as to the increased crewing costs for our vessels compared to the same period of 2020, resulting from difficulties in crew rotation due to COVID-19 related restrictions, and the increase in hull and machinery insurance premiums. Depreciation expenses for the third quarter of 2021 amounted to

$2.0 million, as compared to $1.7 million for the same period of 2020. This increase is due to the higher number of vessels operating in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period of 2020. General and administrative expenses increased to $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 due to higher legal and insurance expenses.

Interest and other financing costs for the third quarter of 2021 remained unchanged at $0.6 million as compared to the same period of 2020, since the increase in the average outstanding debt during the period was offset by the decreased Libor rates of our loans in the current period compared to the same period of 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recognized a marginal loss on three interest rate swaps and a $0.1 million loss on FFA contracts, comprising a $1.6 million unrealized gain and a $1.7 million realized loss, as compared to a marginal loss on three interest rate swaps and a $0.2 million realized loss on FFA contracts.

On average, 8.1 vessels were owned and operated during the third quarter of 2021 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $28,103 per day compared to 7.0 vessels in the same period of 2020 earning on average $11,873 per day.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was $13.0 million compared to $2.8 million achieved during the third quarter of 2020.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.47 calculated on 2,634,822 basic and $4.41 calculated on 2,675,224 diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.06 for the third quarter of 2020, calculated on 2,279,730 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Excluding the effect on the income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter of the unrealized gain on derivatives, the adjusted earnings attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 would have been $3.84 and $3.79 per share basic and diluted, respectively, compared to adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share basic and diluted for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Usually, security analysts do not include the above item in their published estimates of earnings per share.

First Nine Months 2021 Results:

For the first nine months of 2021, the Company reported total net revenues of $42.1 million representing an 165.3% increase over total net revenues of $15.9 million during the first nine months of 2020, which was the result of the increased number of vessels operated and the higher average charter rates our vessels earned during the period of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. The Company reported a net income for the period of $15.1 million and a net income attributable to common shareholders of $14.2 million, as compared to a net loss of $5.6 million and a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $6.7 million, for the nine month period of 2020. For the nine months of 2021, voyage expenses, net amounted to income of $0.5 million resulting from gain on bunkers as compared to voyage expenses of $0.2 million in the same period of 2020. Vessel operating expenses were $9.9 million for the nine months of 2021 as compared to $8.7 million for the same period of 2020. The increase is attributable to the increased number of vessels operating in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the corresponding period in 2020, as well as to the increased crewing costs for our vessels compared to the same period of 2020, resulting from difficulties in crew rotation due to COVID-19 related restrictions, and the increase in hull and machinery insurance premiums. Depreciation expenses for the first nine months of 2021 were $5.4 million compared to $4.9 million during the same period of 2020, mainly due to the increase in the cost base of certain of our vessels due to the recent installation of ballast water management systems and the higher number of vessels operating in the same period. On average, 7.5 vessels were owned and operated during the first nine months of 2021 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $22,232 per day compared to 7.0 vessels in the same period of 2020 earning on average $8,927 per day. General and administrative expenses increased to $1.7 million during the first nine months of 2021 as compared to $1.6 million in the same period of last year due to higher legal and insurance expenses. In the first nine months of 2020, two vessels underwent special survey for a total cost of $1.8 million, while there were no vessels undergoing drydocking during the first nine months of 2021.

Interest and other financing costs for the first nine months of 2021 amounted to $1.7 million compared to $1.9 million for the same period of 2020. This decrease is mainly due to the decreased Libor rates of our loans in the current period compared to the same period of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recognized a $0.1 million gain on three interest rate swaps and a $2.5 million unrealized loss and $3.0 million realized loss on FFA contracts as compared to a loss on derivatives of $0.8 million for the same period of 2020, comprising of a $0.3 million loss on FFA contracts and a $0.5 million loss on three interest rate swaps.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months of 2021 was $26.3 million compared to $1.8 million achieved during the first nine months of 2020.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2021 was $5.84, calculated on 2,427,810 basic and $5.74, calculated on 2,470,726 diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $2.97 for the first nine months of 2020, calculated on 2,271,542 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Excluding the effect on the income attributable to common shareholders for the first nine months of the year of the unrealized loss on derivatives and the loss on debt extinguishment, the adjusted earnings attributable to common shareholders for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 would have been $7.42 and $7.29 per share basic and diluted, respectively, compared to a loss of $2.70 per share basic and diluted for the same period in 2020. As previously mentioned, usually, security analysts do not include the above items in their published estimates of earnings per share.

Source: EuroDry Ltd.