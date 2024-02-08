EUROGATE Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven has joined the Portchain Connect Network

Portchain today announced EUROGATE Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven (CTW) will join the Portchain Connect network. CTW will use Portchain Connect to increase the quality and speed of their berth alignment with customers through digital handshakes and secure data sharing. Portchain is excited to partner with EUROGATE Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven to simplify their communication channels and improve overall berth alignment.

Portchain Connect enables the container terminal to receive real-time schedule and move count updates directly from carrier systems, and enables them to respond and counter propose quickly, to align the vessel schedule with the terminal berth plan. “Our collaboration with Portchain is underpinned by a shared commitment to excellence, as we work together to harness the power of data collaboration.”

Pierre Cordes, Planning Manager at EUROGATE Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven. Portchain Connect Portchain Connect streamlines the flow of schedule data to shorten the time to align the berthing window. The platform allows terminals and carriers to share and receive quality data and reduce delays in information transmission. Portchain Connect provides users with an easy-to-use overview of all their vessel calls and ensures they can securely transfer berthing information, remove the costs associated with manual non-digitized communication, and align on berthing windows to improve schedule reliability. Download the brochure for more information. “The inclusion of EUROGATE Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven in the Portchain Connect Network underscores our commitment to transforming the industry. We’re thrilled to embark on this collaborative venture and look forward to a continued partnership”. Thor Thorup, CCO & Co-Founder

Source: EUROGATE