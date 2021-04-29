Eurogate marks four years managing Limassol container terminal

The year 2021 marks four years since Eurogate Container Terminal Limassol Ltd took over the container terminal management at Limassol port.

During this time, Eurogate has significantly upgraded the infrastructure and services offered at the terminal by reducing processing time and offering safe cargo storage and management until it is delivered to the recipient.

Eurogate invested over €30 mln in upgrading port infrastructure, including the purchase of two state-of-the-art “Super post Panamax” cranes capable of serving the world’s largest container vessels as the Ever Given, as well as 17 new straddle carriers and two empty container stackers.

An innovative IT system is connected to the Customs Department, Cyprus Ports Authority and shipping offices, reducing the processing time for containers and releasing them for collection in just 20 minutes instead of 12-24 hours previously.

Additionally, customers are now informed about container arrivals and pickup times via an online platform.

Thanks to the introduction of innovative technology in collaboration with the Customs Department, paper has been eliminated.

Containers are now released electronically without the need to submit customs documents like before.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Eurogate continued its operations at Limassol port by increasing its health and safety measures.

Eurogate recently obtained a top certification from the Cyprus Customs & Excise Department, the Authorised Economic Operator – Full (AEOF) Certification being the highest level of the Institution “Customs Simplifications, Security & Protection”.

The safe storage of goods at the terminal was the main factor contributing to receiving this certificate.

So far, absolutely no loss from theft or other reason has been recorded.

George Pouros, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “Increased productivity, minimization of ships’ waiting time and provision of quality services were just some the goals we set initially. We can confidently state that these have now been achieved.

“Over these four years, we have proved that with steadfast goals and continuous effort, the container terminal in the port of Limassol has the potential to become an important transit hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“We are working intensively in cooperation with the competent Ministry to implement the port’s transformation into a transit hub.

“This will have direct economic benefits towards the state and to those involved in the port industry.”

Eurogate’s terminal could not avoid being affected by the Pandemic as the volume of containers managed in 2020 decreased.

Despite the reduction due to the Pandemic, a workload growth of around 10% was recorded in the past four years.

Source: Financial Mirror