Euronav: Belgium Market Court Ruling Update

Euronav NV has been informed that the Market Court in Belgium has largely rejected the claims brought forward by certain funds managed by FourWorld Capital Management, LLC (“FourWorld”) in connection with CMB NV (“CMB”)’s mandatory public bid for the shares in the Company. The bid closed on March 15, 2024.

FourWorld’s application sought, among other things, to challenge the price of CMB’s mandatory bid, alleging that it did not reflect purported special benefits, which FourWorld claimed to be as high as USD 7.04 per share, that were allegedly granted to Frontline in addition to the price paid by CMB for its Euronav shares. FourWorld also requested that the Market Court order CMB to adjust the bid price to account for these alleged special benefits.

In its ruling dated September 6, 2024, the Market Court dismissed the majority of FourWorld’s claims as inadmissible and/or unfounded. However, the Court did find that the pricing of certain vessels sold by Euronav to Frontline implied certain special benefits to Frontline. The Court calculated these benefits to be USD 0.52 per Euronav share.

Consequences for (former) shareholders

The Court did not order CMB or the FSMA to increase the bid price. The judgment indicates that the FSMA retains discretionary authority to decide whether such a price increase is warranted.

Should the FSMA determine that an adjustment is appropriate and direct an increase of USD 0.52 per Euronav share in accordance with the Market Court’s findings, CMB announced that it will pay the amount of the increase to all shareholders who validly tendered their shares in the bid. The specific structure, modalities and timing of any such adjustment has not yet been determined and would be subject to discussions with regulatory and market authorities in both Belgium and the United States.

CMB observed that, factoring in the USD 5.72 of total distributions made to Euronav shareholders since the closing of the bid in March 2024, an increase of the initial bid price with USD 0.52 would result in an adjusted price of USD 12.66 per share. For reference, the most recent closing price of Euronav on the New York Stock Exchange was USD 15.19.

Enterprise Court Proceedings Update

As announced earlier, FourWorld has also filed claims before the Enterprise Court in Antwerp, Belgium. These claims concern the integrated solution for the strategic and structural deadlock within the Company, as announced on October 9, 2023, of which CMB’s mandatory bid for the shares in the Company formed the final piece, as well as the Company’s acquisition of CMB.TECH NV. Comforted by the view of the Market Court on specific legal topics, the Company considers these claims to be without merit and is vigorously contesting them. Pleadings in this matter are currently scheduled to take place in the first half of 2026.

Source: Euronav