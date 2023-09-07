Euronav Confirms Long Term Time Charter

Euronav NV is pleased to announce it has concluded a two-year time charter with a blue chip partner for the VLCC Donoussa (2016 dwt – 299.999). This contract will start immediately and generate approximately USD 24 million in cash over the duration of the contract for Euronav.

Lieve Logghe, Euronav interim CEO and CFO, commented: “We are delighted to share this commercial development which demonstrates the strength and value of the Euronav platform. The addition of another high-quality time charter reflects the underlying robustness of our market going into a key winter season and what we believe will be a sustained upcycle for the large crude tanker sector.”

Source: Euronav