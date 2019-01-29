Euronav (Eurn) Cut To “Hold” At Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. DNB Markets lowered Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Euronav from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Euronav from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.54.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $191.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.76 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,357,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,053,000 after buying an additional 1,320,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Euronav by 1,003,395.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,883,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Euronav by 1,007.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,680,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,977 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Euronav by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,440,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 117,467 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Euronav by 36.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,531,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 409,912 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

