Euronav General Shareholders Meeting approve 2019 dividend and share buyback authorization

Euronav NV is pleased to announce that today the general meetings of shareholders have approved the annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019, as well as the full year gross dividend of USD 0.35 per share. Taking into account the gross dividend of USD 0.06 per share already paid in October 2019, a balance of a gross amount of USD 0.29 per share shall be payable as of 9 June 2020. The shares will trade ex-dividend as from 28 May 2020 (record date 29 May 2020).

The dividend to holders of Euronext shares will be paid in EUR at the USD/EUR exchange rate of the record date. In view of this dividend payment, investors are reminded that shareholders cannot reposition their shares between the Belgian share register and the U.S. share register from Thursday 28 May 2020 9 a.m. CET until Tuesday 2 June 2020 9 a.m. CET.

Furthermore, the shareholders granted the authorization to the Supervisory Board to acquire a maximum of 10% of the existing shares or profit shares during a period of five years as from the publication of this decision in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette.

The shareholders further:

resolved to re-appoint Ms Grace Reksten Skaugen as independent member of the Supervisory Board for a term of two years, until and including the ordinary general meeting to be held in 2022.

acknowledged the expiry of the mandate of KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren, represented by Mrs Patricia Leleu as of today and resolved to re-appoint, following the proposal of the Audit and Risk Committee which was followed by the Supervisory Board, KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren, represented by Mr. Herwig Carmans, as statutory auditor for a term of three years until and including the ordinary general meeting to be held in 2023.

acknowledged and ratified in so far as necessary the resignation of Mr. Patrick (Paddy) Rodgers and Mr. Steven D. Smith as director of the Company, with effect as from 9 May 2019 and 6 December 2019, respectively.

Source: Euronav