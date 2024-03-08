EURONAV included in BEL20

Euronav NV is pleased to announce that the Company will be included in the BEL 20 index as of Monday 18 March 2024.

The BEL 20 index consists of the 20 largest listed companies on Euronext Brussels in Belgium. The Company currently has a market cap of 3.6 billion euro. All other criteria and index rules to be included can be found on www.euronext.com

Alexander Saverys, CEO: “This year marks the 20th anniversary of Euronav’s listing on Euronext Brussels. The inclusion in the BEL20 comes a bit as a surprise, but we are very proud and happy to be included in the 20 most prominent shares on the Brussels stock exchange. We have always said that we wanted to remain listed and this news strengthens our ambition. After the acquisition of CMB.TECH in February, we want to be the reference in sustainable shipping with a clear focus on growing our diversified fleet. Decarbonise Today, Navigate Tomorrow!”

Source: Euronav