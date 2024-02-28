Euronav: Information Regarding US Takeover Bid

Euronav NV has been informed that certain funds managed by FourWorld Capital Management LLC (“FourWorld”) have filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York in connection with CMB’s U.S. takeover bid for the shares of the Company. The Company is not involved in these proceedings.

FourWorld is an SEC-registered investment adviser focusing on event-driven investment opportunities with particular focus on tax, legal and regulatory catalysts. The complaint alleges, among other things, that CMB violated Section 14(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by disseminating materially false and misleading offering materials relating to the U.S. offer. The complaint seeks, among other relief, an injunction restraining CMB from completing the U.S. takeover bid on the basis of such offering materials and an award of damages in an unspecified amount.

