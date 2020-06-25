Euronav Salutes Ship’s Crews On “The Day Of The Seafarer” And Demands Status Of “Keyworkers”

Euronav NV today acknowledges the incredible dedication of all seafarers around the world on their day of recognition, 25 June. Today has been issued by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as the Day of the Seafarer.

Hugo De Stoop, CEO of Euronav said: “The board and management of Euronav NV expresses their tremendous gratitude towards seafarer colleagues who have been and still are undertaking such enormous efforts by ensuring trade flows and global commerce since restrictions regarding COVID-19 began impacting their life at sea. We do so in highlighting the annual Day of the Seafarer today celebrating its 10th anniversary. However, this issue is one in minor since thousands of heroes at sea are confined onboard due to travel restrictions. With an overdue contract, unable to change crew, these seafarers have poor outlooks on when they will be united with their loved ones. We call upon all politicians and decision-makers embracing and implementing the IMO campaign to get keyworker status for seafarers which enables crew changes now!”

Seafarers are at the very forefront of the COVID-19 undertaking an essential and critical role as key workers. Euronav fully supports the IMO initiative – the Day of the Seafarer and calls upon Member states to recognize seafarers as keyworkers and provide them with the support they so badly need during the pandemic. Many seafarers have been away from home for months and are unsure when they will be able to return home due to travel restrictions.

Euronav will continue to work with all relevant authorities to highlight the immediate need to ease such restrictions on seafarers.

Source: Euronav