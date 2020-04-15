Euronav sells Suezmax Cap Diamant

Euronav NV is pleased to announce that the Company has sold the eldest vessel in our fleet, the Suezmax Cap Diamant (2001 – 160,044 dwt) for USD 20.8 million. A capital gain on the sale of approximately USD 13 million will be recorded during the current quarter. The vessel has been delivered to her new owners.

Euronav considers regular fleet rejuvenation an important function of vessel management in providing quality services to our clients. With the transaction Euronav sold its oldest Suezmax vessel, bringing the total balance of its Suezmax fleet to 25 vessels (including JVs).

Source: Euronav