Euronav sells Suezmax Cap Romuald

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) (“Euronav” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has sold the Suezmax Cap Romuald (1998 – 146,640 dwt) for USD 10.6 million. The vessel was delivered to her new owners on 22 August. The Company will record a capital gain of approximately USD 9 million in the current quarter.

The sale of the Cap Romuald is part of a fleet rejuvenation program. Together with the sale Euronav is taking in operation four new Suezmax vessels, of which three (Cap Pembroke, Cap Quebec and Cap Port Arthur) have already been delivered, with the remaining one due for delivery at the end of August. Those 4 vessels will all go under seven year time charter contracts with a leading global refinery player.

Source: – Euronav NV