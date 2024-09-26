Euronav Sells Two Suezmaxes

Euronav NV has sold two Suezmax vessels, Sapphira (2008, 150,205 dwt) & Statia (2006, 150,205 dwt) to a wholly owned subsidiary of CMB NV at today’s market value as part of the fleet rejuvenation. The sale will generate a capital gain of 61.38 million USD. The vessels will be delivered to their new owner on 26 September 2024.

The procedure for related parties transactions under Belgian law was applied in connection with the sale. More information can be found in the legal announcement attached to this press release. The advice of the committee of independent directors will be made available on the Company’s website.

Source: Euronav