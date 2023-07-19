Euronav Sells VLCC Nautica

Euronav NV has sold the VLCC Nautica (2008 – 307,284 DWT). The Nautica is debt free and was delivered to her new owner on 17 July 2023.

Hugo De Stoop, CEO of Euronav said: “The counter seasonal strength recorded in Q1 underpins our view that strong and durable drivers are in place to continue a multi-year upcycle in large crude tanker freight markets. Our confidence is reflected in our returns to shareholders. The combination of our final 2022 dividend and the dividend related to Q1 means that USD 1.80 per share will be returned in Q2 2023. In addition to enjoying strong earnings, we are proud to co-operate with United Nations in Yemen, providing a solution to a potential environmental challenge.”

Source: Euronav