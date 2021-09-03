Euronav Successfully Places New Senior Unsecured Bond Issue

Euronav Luxembourg S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN), today announces a successful placement of USD 200 million senior unsecured bonds. The bonds are guaranteed by Euronav NV, mature in September 2026 and carry a coupon of 6.25%. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange. The offering attracted strong global investor demand and was significantly oversubscribed. The net proceeds from the bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes and/or refinancing of the existing USD 200 million bond (ISIN: NO0010793888) maturing in May 2022.

DNB Markets, Nordea, SEB and Arctic Securities AS acted as joint bookrunners in connection with the placement of the bond issue.

Source: Euronav